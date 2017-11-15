Torrei Hart Says She Is Really Happy And Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hart Is Not Her Issue Anymore

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart is a brand new woman with brand new energy these days after her divorce. She just visited Sister Circle to talk about her upcoming projects.

The ladies asked questions about Torrei’s habitually unfaithful ex-husband Kevin Hart.

A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:18am PST

He made plenty of headlines recently, after cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko, the same woman he allegedly cheated on with Torrei.

In her reaction, Torrei seemed really alleviated from most of the stress Kevin caused in their unfaithful 8-year courtship.

‘It is what it is…I don’t want to touch it though because he’s not my husband anymore. I don’t really care to think about it. You know, from hell to happy…I’m happy! So, that doesn’t have anything to do with me!’

Torrei also said that she always strives to stay mature and their kids come first.

In other news, Kevin Hart was recently spotted on an outing with his daughter instead of his pregnant wife the past weekend.

Eniko Parrish stayed at home while Kevin attended his daughter Heaven’s soccer game. Radar Online was the mag that snapped some pics of him.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

His alleged infidelity was reported earlier this summer after his encounter at a Miami Beach hotel with another woman.

Kevin recently posed with his glowing wife Eniko Parrish for a glamorous photo shoot. Some of the fans couldn’t get over him going shirtless for this occasion. Eniko and Kevin looked very much in love while they were posing for their super sweet maternity photo shoot.