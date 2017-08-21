Tori Spelling Is Open to Having a 6Th Child, Says Relationship With Husband Is Stronger Than Ever

The actress was in attendance at the Leap! premiere this weekend, and she had four out of her five kids with her. 44-year-old busy mama Tori Spelling looked stunning nevertheless in a white, off-the-shoulder dress.

For the outing with the children, she chose to go with a discreet makeup while her blonde hair was pulled back into a braided up do.

The star alongside her four older children ages four to ten smiled brightly for the cameras on the red carpet.

Source: etonline.com

The only offspring who was not in attendance was her newborn son Beau.

She and hubby Dean McDermott, welcomed the infant back in March.

Despite the joy of motherhood, Tori admitted that having such a big family is quite chaotic.

But despite the challenge, the actress revealed that she is not against having a sixth addition to the household.

Fortunately for Spelling, she and her husband are closer than ever and like to make time to spend with one another.

‘I think we just bond on such a level with kids. With communication and making ourselves aware not to forget ourselves and each other in the chaos. I think that is super important. After they go to bed, we are so exhausted, just have like a snuggle together and recap from the day,’ she revealed.

As a part of the bunch is getting ready to return to school, Tori is excited to go to the gym more often and shed the pregnancy weight.