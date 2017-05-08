Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Call Former ‘90210’ Co-Star Tiffani Thiessen: “That Witch We Don’t Speak Of!”

Ever since they appeared together on Beverly Hills 90210 Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have become very close friends. However, it looks like not everybody gets the chance to join their squad.

The two actresses made it clear that they dislike another co-star – Tiffani Thiessen.

Garth and Spelling were guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race for a parody of their show when the reality TV show made fun of the drama by including a drag queen dressed as Thiessen’s character, Valerie Malone.

When judging, Garth struggled even to mention Thiessen’s name.

“As Ti—, how do you say it?” Garth slammed, and Spelling jumped in suggesting a solution to her struggle.

“Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.’”

The rest of the panel started laughing, and Garth admitted that it fits her and that is how they usually refer to her.

Thiessen had also mentioned before, that, in 1994, when she joined the cast of the show, the other stars were not very nice to her.

However, the woman claimed that, as the show progressed they became very close.

In fact, Thiessen was by Garth’s side even when she had her first child, but later on, they had a “falling out.”

“I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that,”

The woman also added that Garth and Spelling were also no longer friends as they became more distant after Spelling broke up with her first husband, Charlie Shanian.

“It was a hard situation for everybody,” Thiessen stated about Spelling’s split.

“We were close with Charlie … my best friend was Charlie’s roommate. It was hard.”

What do you think about the feud? Should they get over their differences?