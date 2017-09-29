Tori Kelly Is Engaged – Check Out The Pic And The Ring!

The 24-year-old singer and songwriter took to social media to post a sweet black and white picture featuring her and her now fiancé Andre Murillo. Tori can be seen with her hands over her face, feeling very excited and surprised as she gives the fans a glimpse at her engagement rock.

The caption of the very special Insta photo simply read: ‘I love you.’

i love you A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Her significant other, Murillo, is a 27-year-old basketball player based in Germany.

The lucky man also shared a very romantic post following Kelly’s.

He posted a pic that showed the two of them in a sweet embrace, captioning it: ‘To have and to hold… to cherish and protect. My best friend said ‘yes.’’

Aww…so sweet!

As those who follow Tori Kelly on her social media platforms may know, the couple kept their relationship as private as possible, except for the occasional pics showing the two of them together that had little comment on them.

Just last month, the woman chose to play coy about the relationship when asked to give more details.

Kelly blushed and admitted that she was not single.

Asked whether or not it was someone really special to her, she simply replied: ‘Yep! That is all you get.’

Congratulations to the happy couple! We are very glad it’s working out!