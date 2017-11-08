Tony Danza And Josh Groban To Play Father And Son On New Netflix Series ‘The Good Cop’

Television legend Tony Danza is returning to the small screen for a new series and he’ll be joined by an acclaimed best-selling singer. Josh Groban will play Danza’s on the new Netflix series, The Good Cop, which is beginning production this fall.

Danza will play “a disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules,” who was kicked off the force for multiple policy violations.

Groban co-stars as Danza’s son, “an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules.”

The characters, Tony Sr. and Tony Jr., live together in New York City, with Tony Sr. advising his son on both police matters and life in general.

Netflix describes the duo as an “odd couple” who become unofficial partners, with Danza drawing on his real-life ties to the NYPD to help develop his character.

Unlike the dark and gritty cop dramas that have permeated the television landscape for the past few decades, The Good Cop is described as a family-friendly dramedy.

That’s not particularly surprising, considering the show was created by writer/producer Andy Breckman, the man behind USA’s Emmy-winning series, Monk.

This will be the first regular series role for Danza in almost two decades, not counting his two-year stint as the host of the syndicated talk show, The Tony Danza Show.

Danza first came to prominece as one of the stars of the sitcom, Taxi, from 1978-1983 and later spent eight seasons fronting his own sitcom, Who’s the Boss.

Groban is best known as the Grammy-nominated singer whose distinctive voice is behind such hits as “You Raise Me Up” and “Believe.”

Nonetheless, Groban originally trained as an actor and has made appearances on shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The first season of The Good Cop, containing ten episodes, is expected to debut next year on Netflix.