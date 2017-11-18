Toni Braxton Puts Out ‘Wanted’ Poster of Sister Tamar With Hilarious Photo Amid Vincent Herbert’s Divorce

Do not mess with Toni Braxton or she will come after you, just ask her younger sister, Tamar.

Fans of the hit show Braxton Family Values are aware that the sisters love and support each other through it all, but they also enjoy pulling crazy pranks.

Tamar has been “going after” Toni on social media by poking fun at her relationship with Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

Vincent Herbert’s estranged wife has been telling everyone that Toni and the Young Money rapper/mogul eloped.

Toni recently forced Tamar to delete one of her “Toni Is Married To Birdman” posts on Instagram. And she is taking it a step further.

Please contact me if you see @tamarbraxton , she is only allowed to do her show with Xscape and Monica! No after parties, Meet & Greets, after the after parties…NOTHING! She is on PUNISHMENT! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

Toni is having the last laugh by posting this hilarious wanted poster of Tamar where she revealed that, like a child, she is being punished.

Fans loved the prank.

One person said: “The pic of Tamar she used though.u you have to Admit that was a good one.”

Another wrote: “Lmaoooooooo.Sorry Living Legend Toni. But she better be at the Meet and Greets!!!!! She can pass the other stuff.”

The Soul Train Awards were so fun! I had such a great time, special thanks to @labourjoisie @stylepr for my amazing dress! Can’t wait for you all to see the show November 26th 8/7c on @bet #SoulTrainAwards A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:26am PST

A third commenter claimed: “Lol! Big Toni sister has spoken! I am a big fan of you Tam Tam! Not just the reality tv star and one of the best singers in the industry, but more that little girl who become a woman, mother and her dream come true. I always want to write and record a song with you cause I am your fan, but today my hearth need to tell you more than that… GOD LOVES YOU! and even in the dark moments, we still in bless… you are more strong than words, you are ALIVE cause GOD remembers again to you! : “I got you!, you got this!, this is temporary for the plan that I got for you, maybe the things are not going as you want but you are my daughter and as your father is working for your best. You didn’t come to the earth to feel sad, lonely and cry.. you came to be happy! “. I cant wait meet you one day and give to you a big hug and prayer with you! God still blessing!”

Fans are happy to see the Braxton sisters having fun and laughing during this difficult time.