Toni Braxton Debuts New Blonde Hair With Elegant Photo

Toni Braxton debuted her new long blonde hair on social media while announcing to her fans she is ready for summer.

On Friday, via her Instagram account, the reality star showed off her new hairdo.

Braxton is now sporting mid-back length sandy beach blonde hair with bangs swept to the side.

Throughout 2017, the artist was rocking shaved sides and long braids on the top.

The mother of two, who is wearing a blue sweater, gazes at the camera.

The talented diva captioned the photo: “Back to blonde for the summer, whatchya guys think?”

Thousands of fans of the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant decided to answer her question.

Many of them asked her to ditch the black hair for good because she is sexier and looks more youthful as a blonde.

One person said: “You look good girl! Your complexion goes well with most colors.”

A fan of the “Breathe Again” singer explained: “Blonde looks great on you toni you can wear any color in it would look awesome much love toni its time for you to make some mote great music withypur great power house voice its a classic you are a true great ledgen.”

A third commenter brought up Braxton’s boyfriend rapper and music mogul, Bryan “Baby” Williams.

The woman wrote: “Toni if you you want long hair wear this blonde and not black. blonde all day long hun, Baby will love this!”

In a recent episode of “Braxton Family Values,” Toni and her sister, Towanda, had a long conversation and she revealed that she would love to marry Birdman.

Mood ❤️ A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:46am PST

The R&B vocalist confessed: “B [Birdman] called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, ‘T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let’s just do something.’ I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I do not know what’s going on with me.”

Such a beautiful day! A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on May 6, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

She went on to say: “You ever been scared to be happy?I have not been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I am on stage, and I am performing, that is the only time that I get those butterflies, and I feel totally happy with my life. A romantic relationship? I have not had time for that — I should say, I chose not to make time for it, but it is right here in front of my face: happiness.”

Back to blonde for the summer, whatchya guys think? ☀️🌞🌸 A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

She concluded: “It is the weirdest thing. Ten years ago, I never would’ve imagined me and B would be here. Who knows, this could be a great love affair.”

Toni’s mother, Evelyn Braxton, has already given the pair her blessing.