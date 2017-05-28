Toni Braxton And Birdman Find Love After Keyshia Cole Drama

Even Toni Braxton is surprised by her romance with Bryan Williams, also known as Birdman and Baby, and she is now falling in love with him.

In the most recent episode of “Braxton Family Values,” the legendary vocalist revealed that she could be living a great love affair with Birdman.

In 2016, many were shocked to discover that the epically talented “Breathe Again” diva was hooking up with Birdman, the co-founder and public face of Cash Money Records.

Fast-forward to one year later, Birdman and Miss Braxton are still going strong, and many are applauding her for not behaving like R&B and reality star Keyshia Cole.

In 2014, Cole, who was quietly dating Birdman, made some noise by assaulting a Cash Money female employee for being at his home.

The stunner from Oakland, California was arrested and opted to sue the victim.

With Braxton, Birdman has been enjoying a drama-free romance, spending quality time together in his Los Angeles mansion, going on lavish vacations, (he has also been showering her with exquisite gifts), and killing it at red carpet events.

Things are going so smooth that Birdman has even met the “Another Sad Love Song” artist’s father, Michael Conrad Braxton.

The meeting has many wondering, will the New Orleans’ rapper propose soon to the “He was not Man Enough” singer?

If he did pop the question, Braxton would say yes because she confessed to her sister, Towanda, that he is giving her butterflies in the stomach.

The “Kingdom Come” actress said: “B [Birdman] called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, ‘T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let’s just do something.’ I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I do not know what’s going on with me.”

The beauty with the mind-blowing vocal cords said she is afraid of all the happiness he has brought to her life.

She confessed: “You ever been scared to be happy?I have not been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I am on stage, and I am performing, that is the only time that I get those butterflies, and I feel totally happy with my life. A romantic relationship? I have not had time for that — I should say, I chose not to make time for it, but it is right here in front of my face: happiness.”

The television personality and philanthropist went on to say that sometimes opposites do attract and added: “It is the weirdest thing. Ten years ago, I never would’ve imagined me and B would be here. Who knows, this could be a great love affair.”

Some people find the romance cute, others say she is a gold digger, and few are confused by the fact that she went from Keri Lewis to a heavily tattooed rapper.

What say you?