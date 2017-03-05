Tommy Page Passes Away At 46, Friends Allege It Was Suicide

Tommy Page, a hugely acclaimed former pop star turned into a music executive has tragically passed away at the age of only 46. Page is best known for his hit song I’ll Be Your Everything.

According to reports, the artist was found dead on Friday in his own home and the unexpected death shocked fans everywhere and pained his loving family and close friends.

For now, the official cause of death is yet to be established and revealed but the singer and music executive’s palls claim that it was most likely a suicide.

Tommy Page rose to fame in the early 1990s after releasing his second album Paintings In My Mind. The song, I’ll Be Your Everything, a track included on the said album quickly reached number one on the music charts proving how popular the song really was.

Furthermore, his hit song even gave him the Everything to Jodie Sweetin’s character on her tenth birthday.

Despite his obvious growing success, Tommy Page opted for a job that he could do away from the spotlight but still related to music! He became an executive at Warner Bros. Records, and later on, as he advanced in his musical career, he also became a publisher at Billboard.

But after only two months of working at Billboard, he was offered the music executive job at Pandora.

Tommy Page left behind not only an artistic legacy but also his partner Charlie and their three children.

Rest in peace Tommy Page, you will be missed!