FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Tommy Lee bernice burgos justin bieber beyonce angelina jolie chris brown camilla parker bowles kourtney kardashian blac chyna meghan markle kate middleton mel b ashton kutcher scott disick brad pitt kailyn lowry kylie jenner caitlyn jenner prince harry oprah winfrey aaron carter selena gomez stephen belafonte
Home » Lifestyle

Tommy Lee’s Girlfriend Brittany Furlan Shows Off Naked Body Before The Couple Is Caught Joining Mile High Club

Nick Markus Posted On 08/20/2017
0
0


Brittany Furlan tommy leeSource: etonline.com

Tommy Lee‘s significant other Brittany Furlan had the time of her life in the beautiful Bahamas. The vacation was so surreal that the woman decided she didn’t need clothes while in this Paradise on Earth.

Before she and Tommy left the vacation spot, Furlan took to social media to show off her nude body in several pictures.

While in one photo the woman has her swimsuit bottoms on and a pair of shells covering her nipples, in the second snap, she displayed her whole naked body!

My buttcrack has never seen such beautiful sights 📸- @mrtommyland

A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on

The whole vacation and the nakedness of it must have gotten the couple in the mood because, during their flight home, they were caught joining the ‘mile high club.’

According to some passengers on the same American Airlines flight, the two went into a first class bathroom together where they remained for about 20 minutes out of the one hour flight.

Apparently, the man was the one who came out one minute or so before Brittany also rejoined the rest of the passengers.

They tried to be inconspicuous but it was still so obvious they hooked up in the bathroom!

However, despite their little fun by themselves, Lee was not too fond of the plane’s services.

‘Thanks, @americanair from us and the dude who works for you!!!!’ the man posted, adding a middle finger emoji.

The Insta photo he shared was of AA’s Miami ticket counter.

Advertisement

Are you shocked the couple got freaky on the plane? What do you think about Brittany displaying her assets like that?

Post Views: 0

Read more about Tommy Lee brittany furlan

Advertisement

You may also like
Carmen Electra and Tommy Lee Dating Again? – The Former Lovers Were Spotted Hanging Out At Coachella
04/17/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *