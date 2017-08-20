Tommy Lee’s Girlfriend Brittany Furlan Shows Off Naked Body Before The Couple Is Caught Joining Mile High Club

Tommy Lee‘s significant other Brittany Furlan had the time of her life in the beautiful Bahamas. The vacation was so surreal that the woman decided she didn’t need clothes while in this Paradise on Earth.

Before she and Tommy left the vacation spot, Furlan took to social media to show off her nude body in several pictures.

While in one photo the woman has her swimsuit bottoms on and a pair of shells covering her nipples, in the second snap, she displayed her whole naked body!

My buttcrack has never seen such beautiful sights 📸- @mrtommyland A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

The whole vacation and the nakedness of it must have gotten the couple in the mood because, during their flight home, they were caught joining the ‘mile high club.’

According to some passengers on the same American Airlines flight, the two went into a first class bathroom together where they remained for about 20 minutes out of the one hour flight.

Apparently, the man was the one who came out one minute or so before Brittany also rejoined the rest of the passengers.

They tried to be inconspicuous but it was still so obvious they hooked up in the bathroom!

However, despite their little fun by themselves, Lee was not too fond of the plane’s services.

‘Thanks, @americanair from us and the dude who works for you!!!!’ the man posted, adding a middle finger emoji.

The Insta photo he shared was of AA’s Miami ticket counter.

Advertisement

Are you shocked the couple got freaky on the plane? What do you think about Brittany displaying her assets like that?