Tommie Lee Reportedly Fired From ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Was Joseline Hernandez Involved?

Tommie Lee has been fired from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” and it is being claimed that Joseline Hernandez was the one who orchestrated the booting.

On Wednesday, a reliable source close to “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” said while the ladies were vacationing and partying in Jamaica, Lee got into a fight with another cast member.

Lee was dubbed a “threat” by the network and Viacom demanded that producers fire her because they do not allow violence on the set.

Fans should not expect to see her in the rest of the season, according to several sources. No other details have been given, so it is not known whom she fought with nor why.

However, an insider has stepped out to reveal that Hernandez could be the reason for Lee being axed from the popular show. The person claimed that Hernandez, 30, was furious when “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” producers asked Lee back on the program.

The source explained: “Joseline nearly lost her mind when producers re-hired Tommie back for this season. She’s been scheming to get her fired ever since. If she did get her way and Tommie got cut, Joseline shouldn’t get too comfortable. I can’t imagine them kicking her off for good.”

As stated above, the reason for Lee’s firing was not disclosed, but fans of the series are aware of Lee’s colorful past.

On March 14, she was arrested after fighting with fellow cast member, Karlie Reed, at the Blue Ivory Club. She allegedly punched Reed several times in the face because she dared to call her a clown.

In September 2016, she fought with Hernandez, the police were called, and she was arrested. Also, her mug shot went viral because she was wearing foundation, mascara, and massive fake eyelashes

Lee sure knows how to bring the drama to the series.