Tommie Lee Reportedly Fired From ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Was Joseline Hernandez Involved?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/05/2017
Tommie Lee Love & Hip Hop AtlantaCredit: BET

Tommie Lee has been fired from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” and it is being claimed that Joseline Hernandez was the one who orchestrated the booting.

On Wednesday, a reliable source close to “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” said while the ladies were vacationing and partying in Jamaica, Lee got into a fight with another cast member.

Lee was dubbed a “threat” by the network and Viacom demanded that producers fire her because they do not allow violence on the set.

Fans should not expect to see her in the rest of the season, according to several sources. No other details have been given, so it is not known whom she fought with nor why.

However, an insider has stepped out to reveal that Hernandez could be the reason for Lee being axed from the popular show. The person claimed that Hernandez, 30, was furious when “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” producers asked Lee back on the program.

The source explained: “Joseline nearly lost her mind when producers re-hired Tommie back for this season. She’s been scheming to get her fired ever since. If she did get her way and Tommie got cut, Joseline shouldn’t get too comfortable. I can’t imagine them kicking her off for good.”

As stated above, the reason for Lee’s firing was not disclosed, but fans of the series are aware of Lee’s colorful past.

On March 14, she was arrested after fighting with fellow cast member, Karlie Reed, at the Blue Ivory Club. She allegedly punched Reed several times in the face because she dared to call her a clown.

In September 2016, she fought with Hernandez, the police were called, and she was arrested. Also, her mug shot went viral because she was wearing foundation, mascara, and massive fake eyelashes

Lee sure knows how to bring the drama to the series.

LisafromTexas
04/06/2017 at 5:28 pm
Y’all know damn well Jocelyn is not 30!!


Kay
04/06/2017 at 4:41 pm
How dare she get Tommy cut her and Stevie should have been cut after that fake a** marriage!!!


Thembie
04/06/2017 at 2:55 pm
Tommi just needs to calm down a bit and she will be alright, she can start off by apologizing to her beautiful mother, I feel she went overboard calling her mom a B word…in God’s eyes that’s unacceptable..no matter what ,things will never work for anyone that’s disrespect to their parents.

I don’t know what exactly the issue is between her and her mom ,all I know for her life to get back to normal and be happy she has to make peace with her mom and things will get better .


Erica
04/06/2017 at 2:40 pm
Joseline should have been fired when she and Stevie J. was acting a fool on the reunion show. They turned the show out.


Jacqueline Guillory
04/06/2017 at 1:45 pm
My, my, how fast Ms Joseline Hernandez forgot that not so long ago she was Tommy! Tommy is in the developing stages of growth & needs the show as bad as it needs her…or at least the fans do!


Angie Bee
04/06/2017 at 1:33 pm
Please stop making fools out of your selves.


Sophia Johnson
04/06/2017 at 12:48 pm
Joceline is the one who need to be fired she is messes as hell. And that’s no cute at all


Eluise Mack
04/06/2017 at 10:37 am
I can’t believe they fired tommie. Joseline should have been the one that was axed. She’s a bully.


TY TY
04/06/2017 at 6:44 am
This show really going to be wack now it’s so scripted And fake at least Tommie kept the show interesting and it didn’t feel fake


Taaraa
04/06/2017 at 6:24 am
Joseline got her dam nerves to get Tommi Lee fired as many fights she don strted!!! She needs to be fired herself!!!!! I’d rather Tommie Lee on LHH than Boring a** Joseline!





