Tommie Lee Is Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – Will She Make Peace With Mimi Faust And Joseline Hernandez?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/14/2017
Tommie Lee Mimi FaustCredit: Instagram

Tommie Lee has announced that she is returning to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” just days after she threw some massive shade at Mimi Faust and frenemy, Joseline Hernandez.

Saying that Lee and her castmate Hernandez dislike each other is an understatement.

The two ladies have physically and verbally assaulted each other on numerous occasions; Lee has even been arrested after Hernandez called the authorities.

So, it was not all that surprising when in early May; Tommie dropped an epic profanity-laced rant on Instagram where she explained that she was quitting the reality series because of the constant bickering.

The artist said the show was tearing her family apart and therefore she was leaving.

Lee said at the time: “My mama, I wanna apologize to my mama, I love my mama with all my motherf**** heart. […] Everything I got, I worked for, and I struggled, even this motherf*** TV show. That s*** hard. I ain’t gon lie. […] I’ve came to the conclusion where I slick don’t want to do this s*** no more.”

This week, Lee sat down with AJC where she explained something self-evident – a person needs to work to pay their bills – duh!

He love it when I FaceTime him in my @fashionnova #novababe use-code: Tommie for 15% off😘

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

When the reporter asked the reality star if she was really done with the VH1 show, she revealed that she had a change of heart.

She went on to say that being on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” makes it possible to take care of her two daughters – Havalli, 10 and Samaria 13 – give them with a beautiful home and offer things she never had or was forced to steal.

Headed camera📸 shopping in my high waisted @fashionnova shorts use my code:Tommie for 15% off

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

The mother of two confessed: “I am really up in the air. We are discussing it; nobody has to make a firm commitment on either side until September. I used to barely have enough money to pay the bills. I would steal and sell stuff. I now feel so blessed beyond measure. I am living in a place that I can decorate because I feel like I can.”

She went on to take a swipe at Hernandez who was apparently plotting to get her fired.

She said: “Many of the women on the cast, take my weaknesses and used them against me. It’s inhumane. It is inhumane to want someone arrested when they are trying to do the right thing now. I feel for Mimi. I get why she does not want her kid anywhere near her. Joseline sent me to jail. There’s no coming back from that.”

Just last week, she was on social media laughing at Faust who was forced to file a restraining order against Hernandez.

Are you happy Lee is staying on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”? Do you expect her to make peace with Hernandez?

5 Comments

Mskeepzitreal
06/16/2017 at 5:40 pm
Reply

Lol of course she wasn’t going nowhere. Why would she turn down money and the t.v.
When I first read it I said YEAH RIGHT. That show gave her a new life style and new look how she going to maintain it!!!


Una johnson
06/15/2017 at 1:11 pm
Reply

5joseline and mimi both need to sit down they have bith been physically aggressive…on several different occasions….tommie is younger than them and she has tonlearn her way also… mimi was a big disappointment with all her skeletons…the only thing about joseline is she kept her trashbox open…no skeletons. Wish you the best Tommi! #theymadcauseyouHott


    Mmmhh
    06/17/2017 at 8:36 pm
    Reply

    Tommie is younger? NO…she’s younger than MIMI but she is one year older than Joseline..Tommie is 31 and she has two kids. Tommie is trash and should clean up her act

Pink
06/14/2017 at 3:48 pm
Reply

Tommie cool down to earth she be riding I hope she don’t leave the show


SHELI S
06/14/2017 at 2:12 pm
Reply

Joseline met her match with Tommie it seems like somebody tamed that bully aha!


