Tommie Lee Is Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – Will She Make Peace With Mimi Faust And Joseline Hernandez?

Tommie Lee has announced that she is returning to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” just days after she threw some massive shade at Mimi Faust and frenemy, Joseline Hernandez.

Saying that Lee and her castmate Hernandez dislike each other is an understatement.

The two ladies have physically and verbally assaulted each other on numerous occasions; Lee has even been arrested after Hernandez called the authorities.

So, it was not all that surprising when in early May; Tommie dropped an epic profanity-laced rant on Instagram where she explained that she was quitting the reality series because of the constant bickering.

The artist said the show was tearing her family apart and therefore she was leaving.

Lee said at the time: “My mama, I wanna apologize to my mama, I love my mama with all my motherf**** heart. […] Everything I got, I worked for, and I struggled, even this motherf*** TV show. That s*** hard. I ain’t gon lie. […] I’ve came to the conclusion where I slick don’t want to do this s*** no more.”

This week, Lee sat down with AJC where she explained something self-evident – a person needs to work to pay their bills – duh!

He love it when I FaceTime him in my @fashionnova #novababe use-code: Tommie for 15% off😘 A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

When the reporter asked the reality star if she was really done with the VH1 show, she revealed that she had a change of heart.

She went on to say that being on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” makes it possible to take care of her two daughters – Havalli, 10 and Samaria 13 – give them with a beautiful home and offer things she never had or was forced to steal.

Headed camera📸 shopping in my high waisted @fashionnova shorts use my code:Tommie for 15% off A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on May 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

The mother of two confessed: “I am really up in the air. We are discussing it; nobody has to make a firm commitment on either side until September. I used to barely have enough money to pay the bills. I would steal and sell stuff. I now feel so blessed beyond measure. I am living in a place that I can decorate because I feel like I can.”

She went on to take a swipe at Hernandez who was apparently plotting to get her fired.

She said: “Many of the women on the cast, take my weaknesses and used them against me. It’s inhumane. It is inhumane to want someone arrested when they are trying to do the right thing now. I feel for Mimi. I get why she does not want her kid anywhere near her. Joseline sent me to jail. There’s no coming back from that.”

Just last week, she was on social media laughing at Faust who was forced to file a restraining order against Hernandez.

Advertisement

Are you happy Lee is staying on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”? Do you expect her to make peace with Hernandez?