Tommie Lee Is Leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – Ears Close To The Streets Say Joseline Hernandez Got Her Fired

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/25/2017
Tommie Lee Joseline HernandezCredit: Instagram

Tommie Lee has quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and it is believed that Joseline Hernandez has something to do with it.

When Miss Hernandez was a guest co-host on “The Real,” she said she keeps “her ears close to streets” to know what is really going down in Atlanta.

And the streets are saying that Miss Lee did not leave the hit reality show as she claims, but she was fired, and she knew about two months ago that the producers had plans to drop her.

According to reports that surfaced weeks ago, Lee and one of the “LHHATL” cast members got into a massive brawl while on vacation in Jamaica.

The heads of the show decided they had enough of Lee’s anger issues and told her she was fired.

A source spoke to MTO at the time and said the network and Viacom demanded that the producers get rid of her because they have zero tolerance for violence on the set and they believed that Lee was a threat to the other ladies.

Another insider claimed that Hernandez has a say on who goes and who stays on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and she was not a fan of Lee because “while she respects the hustle, she was always fighting.”

Headed camera📸 shopping in my high waisted @fashionnova shorts use my code:Tommie for 15% off

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

The source close to the production explained: “Joseline nearly lost her mind when producers re-hired Tommie back for this season. She’s been scheming to get her fired ever since. If she did get her way and Tommie got cut, Joseline shouldn’t get too comfortable. I can’t imagine them kicking her off for good.”

Despite all indicating that Lee was axed from the show, she insists that she decided to leave because she was tired of the drama.

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

In her farewell note, she confessed: “My mama, I wanna apologize to my mama, I love my mama with all my motherf**** heart. […] Everything I got, I worked for and I struggled, even this motherf*** TV show. That s*** hard. I ain’t gon lie. […] “I’ve came to the conclusion where I slick don’t want to do this s*** no more.”

She went on to say: “To everybody that’s been watching me, to everybody that love the kid and all that, I will not be moving on to the next season. Sorry baby, I will not be doing this s*** anymore just because me, I’m so motherf**** great that I will never give a motherf**** opportunity to say they did anything for me. And I will never tear my family apart. So I bow out gracefully, I’m good. I did that.”

Will you miss Tommie Lee on the show?

16 Comments

Majorette
05/28/2017 at 4:12 pm
Reply

The truth, I got so tired of Joseline that I stopped watching the show. Someone told me about this new girl name Tommie and I have been watching every since. I love Young Joc as well. If Tommie goes so will the ratings. Joseline is just pathetic with her no singing self.


Tinye Laing
05/26/2017 at 2:11 pm
Reply

GET HER OUT THAT’S DAM JOSELINE SHE THE. TROUBLE MAKER WE LOVE AN WANT TOMMI LEE BACK ON THE SHOW AN STOP TELLING HER SHE START A LOT OF TROUBLE CAUSE JOSELINE COME ON THE SHOW CRAZY AS HELL LIKE SHE NEVER HAD ANYTHING IN HER F LIFE..MINE’S MINE’S..BRING HER BACK… ( Janice 💘)


Bj
05/25/2017 at 11:41 pm
Reply

For real for real. Tommie is why i watch it. That’s part of your ratings. Joseline is lame now. Nobody really cares about her any more. Stevie about to do to joseline what he did to mimi with his new princess. If you get rid of tommie, with these new wack as women. Kirk new baby moma, the Chinese girl, the one sleeping with her boss husband, his wife and the one that wants to be a radio jock. We cant even remember their names. Your show will be missed. Keep tommie because she is a great adversary to crazy as joseline.


Melle
05/25/2017 at 9:15 pm
Reply

Tommie is too good for that show. I think VH1 should come up with a show all about Tommie.


So serious
05/25/2017 at 8:06 pm
Reply

That’s not fair Joesleine should been arrested fired all that she’s been into it with everyone and I don’t like her I didn’t support her on the real or on love and hip hop let’s boycott her a**





