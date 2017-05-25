FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tommie Lee Is Leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – Ears Close To The Streets Say Joseline Hernandez Got Her Fired

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/25/2017
10
14.9K Views
7


Tommie Lee Joseline HernandezCredit: Instagram

Tommie Lee has quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and it is believed that Joseline Hernandez has something to do with it.

When Miss Hernandez was a guest co-host on “The Real,” she said she keeps “her ears close to streets” to know what is really going down in Atlanta.

And the streets are saying that Miss Lee did not leave the hit reality show as she claims, but she was fired, and she knew about two months ago that the producers had plans to drop her.

According to reports that surfaced weeks ago, Lee and one of the “LHHATL” cast members got into a massive brawl while on vacation in Jamaica.

The heads of the show decided they had enough of Lee’s anger issues and told her she was fired.

A source spoke to MTO at the time and said the network and Viacom demanded that the producers get rid of her because they have zero tolerance for violence on the set and they believed that Lee was a threat to the other ladies.

Another insider claimed that Hernandez has a say on who goes and who stays on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and she was not a fan of Lee because “while she respects the hustle, she was always fighting.”

Headed camera📸 shopping in my high waisted @fashionnova shorts use my code:Tommie for 15% off

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

The source close to the production explained: “Joseline nearly lost her mind when producers re-hired Tommie back for this season. She’s been scheming to get her fired ever since. If she did get her way and Tommie got cut, Joseline shouldn’t get too comfortable. I can’t imagine them kicking her off for good.”

Despite all indicating that Lee was axed from the show, she insists that she decided to leave because she was tired of the drama.

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

In her farewell note, she confessed: “My mama, I wanna apologize to my mama, I love my mama with all my motherf**** heart. […] Everything I got, I worked for and I struggled, even this motherf*** TV show. That s*** hard. I ain’t gon lie. […] “I’ve came to the conclusion where I slick don’t want to do this s*** no more.”

She went on to say: “To everybody that’s been watching me, to everybody that love the kid and all that, I will not be moving on to the next season. Sorry baby, I will not be doing this s*** anymore just because me, I’m so motherf**** great that I will never give a motherf**** opportunity to say they did anything for me. And I will never tear my family apart. So I bow out gracefully, I’m good. I did that.”

Will you miss Tommie Lee on the show?

Post Views: 14,904

Read more about Joseline Hernandez Tommie Lee

10 Comments

Yollonda Thames
05/25/2017 at 4:40 pm
Reply

This is some top flight BS josh was putting her hands on everyone and it’s cool. Now Tommie standing her grounds she out. I know longer want to watch this show. I’m done


Lona Walker
05/25/2017 at 4:20 pm
Reply

Okay joseline five minutes of fame now she think she is going to be a actress girl by trying to keep peace none of the female cast don’t her no where around them you half get someone else to tried and get them to do a video shoot With you once more girl by😘


Naomi Hudson
05/25/2017 at 3:14 pm
Reply

Tommie needs to stay…get rid of Joseline. She is boring. She is the one fighting all the time getting ish started. At least Tommie has a storyline. I agree, with earlier writer…she could have 10 babies and I would watch or read about her.


Joey Walburg
05/25/2017 at 2:46 pm
Reply

Joseline should have been kicked off a long time ago. Yes, she was on the Real and talked about them like a dog afterwards. She’s not ready to be a star. She still has a lot to learn. She is a trouble maker. It is killing her trying to be civil but it will come out. Her two so called friends are trying hard to keep her civil but sooner than later she’s going to bust loose and somebody is going to get sued.


Madcat
05/25/2017 at 2:06 pm
Reply

So called Puerto Rican Princess gives a bad rep to our Puerto Rican Race, and I can say this because I am a Puerto Rican Queen! She has been nothing but trouble from the get go! Ain’t nothing wrong with Tommie except the bug-a-boos around her. It really doesn’t matter at this point how she’s leaving the show. Tommie got more important people to spend her time with than to have to waste time on people she isn’t even related to or worth her time. Tommie do what makes you happy!


Reginald L Williams
05/25/2017 at 1:58 pm
Reply

Joshline is on the real now and Tommie has a new cd coming out on Sony or rca records. Tommie and Josline will be ok


S. Walker
05/25/2017 at 1:26 pm
Reply

I will miss Tommie, she’s real, Joseline is a huge liar and when the parts of the show come on where Joseline is on screen, that’s when I go to the bathroom. I don’t care if that Trick has 10 babies, it’s a no for me.


Dee
05/25/2017 at 1:21 pm
Reply

Joseline needs to go too


Rebecca Redick
05/25/2017 at 9:40 am
Reply

Tommie should and the Joseline she be one that gone she been doing to much. She tired keep Tommie and X the trouble Joseline. Your alway do the wrong person. Real stop showing women sleeping with each and man that have to women and the bed with him that not cool for our young group. Stop show that mess.


Love
05/25/2017 at 4:45 am
Reply

That’s crazy if they fired her… the wack princess been assaulting people every year in they didn’t kick her off… Love


