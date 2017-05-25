Tommie Lee Is Leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – Ears Close To The Streets Say Joseline Hernandez Got Her Fired

Tommie Lee has quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and it is believed that Joseline Hernandez has something to do with it.

When Miss Hernandez was a guest co-host on “The Real,” she said she keeps “her ears close to streets” to know what is really going down in Atlanta.

And the streets are saying that Miss Lee did not leave the hit reality show as she claims, but she was fired, and she knew about two months ago that the producers had plans to drop her.

According to reports that surfaced weeks ago, Lee and one of the “LHHATL” cast members got into a massive brawl while on vacation in Jamaica.

The heads of the show decided they had enough of Lee’s anger issues and told her she was fired.

A source spoke to MTO at the time and said the network and Viacom demanded that the producers get rid of her because they have zero tolerance for violence on the set and they believed that Lee was a threat to the other ladies.

Another insider claimed that Hernandez has a say on who goes and who stays on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and she was not a fan of Lee because “while she respects the hustle, she was always fighting.”

The source close to the production explained: “Joseline nearly lost her mind when producers re-hired Tommie back for this season. She’s been scheming to get her fired ever since. If she did get her way and Tommie got cut, Joseline shouldn’t get too comfortable. I can’t imagine them kicking her off for good.”

Despite all indicating that Lee was axed from the show, she insists that she decided to leave because she was tired of the drama.

In her farewell note, she confessed: “My mama, I wanna apologize to my mama, I love my mama with all my motherf**** heart. […] Everything I got, I worked for and I struggled, even this motherf*** TV show. That s*** hard. I ain’t gon lie. […] “I’ve came to the conclusion where I slick don’t want to do this s*** no more.”

She went on to say: “To everybody that’s been watching me, to everybody that love the kid and all that, I will not be moving on to the next season. Sorry baby, I will not be doing this s*** anymore just because me, I’m so motherf**** great that I will never give a motherf**** opportunity to say they did anything for me. And I will never tear my family apart. So I bow out gracefully, I’m good. I did that.”

Will you miss Tommie Lee on the show?