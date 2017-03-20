Tomi Lahren, The Next Megyn Kelly, Gets Praised By Donald Trump And Mocked By Glenn Beck

Tomi Lahren is known to stir reactions – which is why it is not that surprising that Donald Trump is praising her and she is being mocked by Glenn Beck on the same day.

Lahren, a controversial television and online video host, is still facing a backlash for her appearance on “The View” where she came out as pro-choice, but that was not the real scandal.

Her comments about her fellow Republicans being hypocrites for being pro-life and advocating for government to be up in women’s personal choices blew the lit off.

Many conservatives took to social media where they had no mercy for her.

However, early Monday morning, the 24-year-old conservative political commentator sat down with the Washingtonian where she shared some positive news – she recently received a telephone call from President Trump who showered her with praises.

She said: “He called and said, ‘Thank you for your fair coverage of me.’”

Lahren added that the call came after an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on the Fox News Channel.

The current host of “Tomi” for The Blaze went on to reveal: “The President lauded my commentary on my own show leading up to the election. I did a lot of work during the campaign that went viral. My defense of Trump amid the fallout of the Access Hollywood tape was persuasive for apprehensive voters.”

The former host of “Tomi Lahren” on One America News Network (OAN) is being laughed at by her future ex-boss Beck, the founder of The Blaze, for a tweet she shared over the weekend that read: “I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker.”

Today, Beck had the last laugh with the following post: “Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian.#intellectualhonesty.”

Ouch, that one must burn.

It has been confirmed that Beck wants her gone for his network. A source said: “The chances of her being brought back [in September] were pretty near zero before yesterday. Lahren is likely talking to other people who might be willing to buy out her last six months.”

Fox News wants the rising media star to be the next Megyn Kelly.