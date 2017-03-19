Tomi Lahren Might Leave Glenn Beck And The Blaze For Fox News To Become The New Megyn Kelly After Abortion Comment

Tomi Lahren is moving on to bigger and better things – she is set to leave Glenn Beck’s The Blaze and could potentially be the new Megyn Kelly on Fox News.

The news comes after Friday’s fiery interview on “The View” where Miss Lahren made the shocking announcement that she is pro-choice and slammed pro-lifers as hypocrites.

The 24-year-old conservative darling from South Dakota currently hosts “Tomi” on The Blaze where she has a following comparable only to President Donald Trump.

During the 2016 election, the television and online video host became a huge celebrity and a social media star with her lengthy rants on Facebook where she often obliterated Hillary Clinton, Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick, and Hollywood stars who came out against Mr. Trump.

While appearing last week on “The View,” she revealed that she supports Trump’s new immigration or Muslim ban and like the very liberal Joy Behar, she hopes that he will add travelers from Saudi Arabia to the list of countries temporarily not allowed in the United States.

However, the comment that set social media ablaze was her decision to be pro-choice.

The political commentator said she is against an overreaching government that tells women what to do with their bodies.

She explained: “I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

Within seconds, she was bashed by her fellow GOP card-carrying members.

Conservative radio host Steve Deace tweeted: “Memo to @TomiLahren, the hypocrisy is saying you’re for the Constitution, and then denying the right to life it guarantees.”

Lahren, who is not afraid of a fight, took on her critics on Twitter by saying: “I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth.”

A colleague from The Blaze, Kaitlyn Schallhorn, tweeted some harsh words: ”Even Hillary Clinton didn’t call pro-life conservatives hypocrites.”

Lahren’s boss, Beck, retweeted a video of her appearance on the ABC show to call out her flip-flop.

In September, Lahren’s contract with Mr. Beck will not be renewed, and rumor has it she might be heading to Fox News Channel to be the new Megyn Kelly or Greta Van Susteren who recently left the network.