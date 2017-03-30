Tomb Raider Producer Reveals They Would Test Angelina Jolie For Drugs Every Day!

According to a new tell-all, Angelina Jolie’s heroin and cocaine use almost cost her a million dollar project. It looks like her bad reputation at the time made the producers of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider doubt her and so, to prove herself, the actress was fine with being tested for drugs every day during filming.

The new and shocking details were exposed in the new Sherry Lansing biography titled Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker.

“She definitely had some baggage and something of a dark reputation,” director Simon West claimed about Jolie.

However, in the end, her drug use, the vial of blood she carried around her neck and her controversial relationship with her brother actually helped her get cast in the iconic 2001 role.

“Funnily enough, that was one of my selling points: This troubled and dangerous aspect in her reputation actually helped the character,” explained West.

Lansing, the boss at Paramount was worried, however.

But Jolie was very determined to get the role and so she promised to do anything they want “to prove that I’m worthy,” even getting tested for drug use every day!

And that’s what the studio decided to do and they weren’t just urine tests but also blood tests.

Angelina Jolie successfully passed all of the tests and the rest is history. After Tomb Raider, Jolie would become one of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

“She was beyond beautiful,” Lansing said. “She was smart, she was strong.”

The Lara Croft role that is still a classic today could have been overshadowed by scandal and drama if Jolie wouldn’t have been so determined to change her reputation.

We admire her for her willpower!