Tom Sizemore Allegedly Molested An 11-Year-Old Girl While On Set In 2003

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Saving Private Ryan alumni, Tom Sizemore, was sent home from the set of Natural Born Killers starring Robert Downey Junior in 2003. The publication alleges that the actor “inappropriately touched” the genitals of an 11-year-old girl.

The organization stated the incident in question happened near the end of the production, and an unidentified person took photos of the young girl sitting on his lap.

Robyn Adamson – who was there during the shoot – said the girl’s eyes became huge and looked as if she was about to vomit. She added that afterward, “the young girl had trouble taking direction.”

The very next day, the casting director, Catrine McGregor, received a call from the young girl’s mother who told her what had happened.

The producers of the movie, Michael Manshel, and Gus Spoliansky stated that when they found out about what he did, he was subsequently removed from the set. However, no charges were laid.

They spoke with Sizemore about the incident in question, and he responded, “I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.”

Since then, Tom pleaded “no contest” to two charges of misdemeanor domestic abuse for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in July of 2016.

Furthermore, in 2003, Tim received a six-month jail sentence for abusing his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, during their two-year relationship.

The actor found himself in trouble once again after he violated probation by contacting his girlfriend directly against court orders.

As for the incident involving the young girl, The Hollywood Reporter claimed no charges were ever laid, and the film commenced shooting. Stephen Rice, a representative for the actor responded to the allegations with, “Our position is ‘no comment.'”