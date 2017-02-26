Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Marriage Over Before It Really Began?

Even though Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marriage hasn’t even aired on Vanderpump Rules yet, it may be over long before that, say reports.

34 year old Schwartz has recently revealed that Mike and Scheana Shay’s divorce may have changed his perception on marriage. He said for The Daily Dish:

“It’s sobering for sure,” stated Schwarz adding that although it’s unfortunate “I still think, even if things don’t work out and you end up getting divorced or you break up with someone, there’s still so many good things that [came out of the relationship].”

Although many relationships end up not working and marriages end in nasty divorces, Schwartz still believes the time spent together is worth it nonetheless. How true!

In his opinion people just choose to be pessimistic about it and ignore the good things that still happen in a relationship despite the way it ends.

“People are so bleak about it,” he said and went on with a more detailed explanation.

“I get it. Initially the knee-jerk reaction, you know, you’re very negative, ‘I wasted four years,’ but really, there’s so much to it. It’s so rich. It’s not that sad to me when people get divorced. It’s not that sad at all.”

The 30 year old Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz started dating in 2013 before Vanderpump Rules even premiered.

Since then, the show was able to document all of their unavoidable relationship issues, even the more disturbing ones, such as cheating rumors.

During their bachelor/bachelorette trip to New Orleans, Schwarz even made a very concerning statement – he didn’t wish to marry Maloney anymore.

According to reports, the unsure couple also signed a prenup in order to protect their assets in the eventuality of a divorce.