Tom Holland Will Kick Off Marvel Phase 4 In 2019 With ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’

Believe it or not, it’s only been nine years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with 2008’s Iron Man. After 16 films, the ongoing story in the MCU is now preparing to end what the studio calls “Phase 3.” Now, plans have been revealed for Tom Holland to return for a sequel to next month’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2019 that will begin the next phase of the MCU.

Phase 3 began with last year’s Captain America: Civil War (which introduced Holland’s new Spider-Man), and there are still seven more films to go before it ends.

After Spider-Man: Homecoming, there’s Thor: Ragnarok this November, with Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp coming in 2018.

Captain Marvel and another untitled Avengers movie will wrap up Phase 3 in 2019, followed by the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel that July.

Director James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be coming sometime as part of Phase 4, but no release date has been announced.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the Spider-Man films are being timed to align with different school years in Peter Parker’s life.

His appearance in Captain America: Civil War was during the summer before his sophomore year in high school, which we’ll now see in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spidey’s appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled 2019 Avengers film will take place between his sophomore and junior years.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (which will NOT actually be called Spider-Man: Homecoming 2) will follow Peter during his junior year of high school.

Feige says they have the major story beats already figured out and will begin writing the new Spider-Man film very soon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017. You can then check out Holland as Spidey in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018 and the untitled Avengers sequel on May 3, 2019 before the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel swings into theaters two months later on July 5, 2019.