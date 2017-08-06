Tom Holland Comes Out To Address Social Media Meme Regarding His Red Carpet Facial Expressions

When you’re a celebrity, the trolling never stops! It’s a big part of being a star in the newest Spiderman movie. On Sunday, Tom participated in the joke that it looks like he has a frog in his mouth during red carpet appearances.

One Tumblr post read, “Ok Tom Holland is cute and all, but he constantly looks like he’s hiding a frog in his mouth.”

It went on, “It’s uncomfortably jumping around in there, but he can’t open his mouth, or the frogs gonna escape.”

Holland, who is 21-years-old and first got his big acting break when he was just 20-years-old, responded in a light-hearted manner, which was probably the best way to handle it.

He wrote, “This is hilarious. I can confirm that the rumors are true,” along with three smile face emojis.

Another rumor circulating the gossip channels lately is he’s currently dating his co-star on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya Coleman.

The celebrity duo took to Twitter just last month to respond to a report by People Magazine that they’ve been secretly dating for the last year.

When responding to the allegations, Zendaya wrote, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA!”

Her post continued, “I haven’t been on vacation in years!’ hbu @TomHolland1996 ???”

Tom responded sarcastically, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count?”

His fellow actress wrote, “I’m done.”

The initial rumor started after the publication claimed the pair was secretly dating. However, it looks like they’re not, although maybe we’re just misinterpreting their senses of humor! Either way, we congratulate them on their newfound success in the entertainment industry and wish them the best of luck!