FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tom holland beyonce katy perry 21 Savage jennifer aniston robert pattinson alex rodriguez meghan markle britney spears angelina jolie hilary duff MacKenzie Mauzy ben affleck kristen stewart blake shelton jennifer garner Julia Stiles halle berry darren aronofsky billie lourd blac chyna blake lively ryan reynolds
Home » Hollywood

Tom Holland Comes Out To Address Social Media Meme Regarding His Red Carpet Facial Expressions

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/06/2017
0
121 Views
0


Tom HollandSource: Variety.com

When you’re a celebrity, the trolling never stops! It’s a big part of being a star in the newest Spiderman movie. On Sunday, Tom participated in the joke that it looks like he has a frog in his mouth during red carpet appearances.

One Tumblr post read, “Ok Tom Holland is cute and all, but he constantly looks like he’s hiding a frog in his mouth.”

It went on, “It’s uncomfortably jumping around in there, but he can’t open his mouth, or the frogs gonna escape.”

Holland, who is 21-years-old and first got his big acting break when he was just 20-years-old, responded in a light-hearted manner, which was probably the best way to handle it.

He wrote, “This is hilarious. I can confirm that the rumors are true,” along with three smile face emojis.

Another rumor circulating the gossip channels lately is he’s currently dating his co-star on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya Coleman.

The celebrity duo took to Twitter just last month to respond to a report by People Magazine that they’ve been secretly dating for the last year.

Sunshine

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

When responding to the allegations, Zendaya wrote, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA!”

Her post continued, “I haven’t been on vacation in years!’ hbu @TomHolland1996 ???”

Tom responded sarcastically, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count?”

His fellow actress wrote, “I’m done.”

Advertisement

The initial rumor started after the publication claimed the pair was secretly dating. However, it looks like they’re not, although maybe we’re just misinterpreting their senses of humor! Either way, we congratulate them on their newfound success in the entertainment industry and wish them the best of luck!

Post Views: 121

Read more about tom holland spiderman Zendaya Coleman

Advertisement

You may also like
Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Not Dating – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Actors Turn Rumors Into A Joke
07/13/2017
Huge Weekend For ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ At The Box-Office
07/09/2017
Tom Holland Can’t Wait To Work With Tom Hardy On ‘Venom’ Movie After ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’
07/04/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *