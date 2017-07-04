Tom Holland Can’t Wait To Work With Tom Hardy On ‘Venom’ Movie After ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Tom Holland has completed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, but it seems that the new Peter Parker already has his eyes set on another film. The actor just admitted that he couldn’t wait to work with Tom Hardy on a Venom movie.

More than that, Tom Holland, already has his schedule filled up for the Homecoming sequel.

Tom Hardy had been confirmed to play Eddie Brock in Sony’s Venom standalone film but according to some reports, there is a small chance that Tom Holland will be starring in the movie as well as Peter Parker.

Tom Holland has recently spoken with Collider about working on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The young actor admitted that he almost cried when he found and read the early reviews about his film on Twitter and he also talked about the relationship between Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

What’s more, Holland stated that Spider-Man could not be a part of the Venom standalone flick because of the fact that his character currently exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anyway, the 20-year-old star confessed that he is eager to work with Tom Hardy even if he isn’t ready to let go of MCU just yet.

‘I’d love to make a movie with Tom Hardy, if we ever get a chance to make a Venom movie together, that would be super cool. But his movie would have to take place in the MCU because I’m not giving up my ticket.’

It seems that he has certainly got his priorities straightened out and the possibility of Peter Parker just swinging around in the background of Tom Hardy’s film certainly sounds great, even if it’s unlikely.

This doesn’t mean that Holland will have time to relax after Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He revealed the fact that he will begin the work for more films and she also shared that the sequel to Homecoming will begin production by next year in mid-July.

Spider-Man: Homecoming also features Michael Keaton as the Vulture as well as Marisa Tomei as Peter Parker’s Aunt May. The film is going to hit theaters on July 7.