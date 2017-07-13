Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Not Dating – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Actors Turn Rumors Into A Joke

Zendaya and Tom Holland are coming out to slam reports that they are dating.

Earlier today, some big entertainment outlets claimed that the stars of Spider-Man: Homecoming are more than just good friends.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine: “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They have been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they have gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The person added: “They are both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Those statements were pretty convincing and not too long ago, 21-year-old Holland was more or less saying the same thing in an interview.

Just living my life✨ A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The Captain America: Civil War had a lot to say about Zendaya last week at the premiere of the movie, he told the same publication: “We are like the best of friends. She is so great and amazing. I am a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous, and she has been through this, and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I am very glad I have a friend like her.”

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, who became huge stars thanks to the Spider-Man franchise, also dated for three years.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire also reportedly got together after working on the movie series.

Zendaya took to Twitter to deny the rumors, with a little bit of humor, she wrote: “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996.”

Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

The young actor replied to his co-star in the same fashion, he stated: “@Zendaya Does the press tour count.”

The two talents are hiding their relationship, or someone from the production team around the movie thought it was a good idea to sell them as a couple to create more buzz around the project.

Evidently, we may never know which theory is accurate.