Tom Hiddleston Doesn’t Dare Cross Ex Taylor Swift – “It’s Like He Is Scared Of Her”

It looks like not even an actor who plays a Marvel villain dares to cross paths with Taylor Swift. According to reports, Tom Hiddleston would rather not make his former girlfriend angry.

According to an insider, Hiddleston recently met with Swift’s team after he found out he was scheduled to do an interview with GQ.

“Before Tom did his interview he reached out to her people to strategize what he would say when asked about Taylor,” the source claimed.

“All his answers were pre-approved and very carefully constructed,” continued the source. “Even his reason for wearing a tank top with ‘I ♥ T.S.’ was all pre-planned.”

During the interview, Tom kept saying that Taylor, who he dated for no more than three months, “is an amazing woman” and that “she’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

When he was asked about the odd choice of wear he explained: “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this’” — the infamous “I ♥ T.S.” tank top — “and we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

However, despite the light atmosphere of the interview and his joking, according to the source, the actor is not really laughing in real life.

“It’s like he is scared of her. She is one of the most powerful people in the business and no one wants to cross her,” said the insider.

“The only person who has been brave enough to call her out is Katy Perry.”