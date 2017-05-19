Tom Hardy To Star In ‘Spider-Man’ Spin-Off Film, ‘Venom’

Former Batman villain Tom Hardy is suiting up to take on another iconic comic book baddie. New reports state the Mad Max: Fury Road star will play the lead role in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Venom.

Hardy previously played the villain Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, facing off against Christian Bale’s Batman.

Sony Pictures also has a director on board for the Venom movie, with Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer set to take the reigns.

The Venom film is intended to be the first in a new shared universe of films from Sony using villains and other secondary characters from the Spider-Man canon.

However, the new films will not crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, soon to be seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming this July.

After the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony turned to Marvel Studios for help in relaunching the franchise.

So even though Sony still owns the film rights to the character, they’ve allowed Marvel to take creative control.

As a result, Marvel introduced their new take on Spider-Man in last year’s Captain America: Civil War.

With Marvel now handling Spidey himself, Sony is free to create a separate universe using the secondary characters they also own the rights to.

It was previously reported that Sony was aiming for an R-rating for Venom, following in the footsteps of Fox’s successful Deadpool and Logan films.

The script for Venom is being written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, who previously collaborated on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Hardy is said to be a big fan of Venom, which is likely why he was so quick to sign on for the role; Sony even posted a photo of him in a Venom t-shirt to announce the news on Twitter.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Venom was created in 1988 and was originally just a new suit worn by Spider-Man himself; soon the alien symbiote took a new host in Eddie Brock, becoming the monstrous Venom.

Advertisement

Hardy will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk, opening July 21, 2017. Venom is scheduled for release on October 5, 2018.