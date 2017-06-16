Tom Hardy Steps In To Help Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Actor Tom Hardy is stepping in to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The tragedy affected a lot of people and caused hundreds to be homeless.

The British actor started a fundraising page on JustGiving to raise money for everyone that was affected by the fire.

So far, the deadly fire has claimed 30 lives and injured more than 20 people.

On the fundraising page, Hardy wrote, ‘It is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road West London. It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence.’

The 39-year-old actor asked the housing authority to provide safe public housing for UK residents.

He also mentioned that the fire could have been avoided. ‘This disaster feels like it could have been undoubtedly avoided. It is unacceptable in this day and age that men, women, and children are not safe in their homes – homes that are provided by public/social housing…It is shameful.’

Theresa May, British Prime Minister, has ordered a full investigation into the tragic fire.

Hardy ended his post with a plea to help and support the fire victims. ‘In the meantime, there are families and children in crisis that desperately need our help and support tonight, both now and ongoing. Please will you help them in any way you can.’

As of the time of writing, Hardy raised 96% (£19,295) of the £20,000 that he wishes to raise for the fire victims.

The money raised will be all used to help the Grenfell Tower fire victims. Just a few hours ago, Hardy posted a thank you message to those who have shown their generosity by donating to the cause.