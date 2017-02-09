Tom Hardy Enjoys a Boys Night Out With Lukas Haas

Tom Hardy enjoyed a night out with his pal, Lukas Haas on Wednesday evening. The two stars were spotted in one of the most favorite restaurants of the Hollywood celebs.

The 39-year old, Hardy seemed relaxed and didn’t look to care much about anything as he enjoyed dinner with Haas at the Madeo Restaurant located in West Hollywood.

Hardy was dressed in his characteristic casual manner. The Dark Knight star was rocking a black tee, brown lumberjack shirt, boot-cut denim jeans, and some rugged walking boots. Tom complimented his casual look with a black cap.

The Revenant star, Lukas Haas who accompanied Hardy was likewise casually dressed sporting zip-up hoodie and jeans, wearing a cap with his long hair coming down the sides.

Tom’s company has been facing financial difficulties and has lost more than $2.5 Million in the past 12 months. However, the star didn’t seem to care much and looked quite confident.

Despite the recent losses, Tom is not short of money. At present, he has some of the biggest budget offers in Hollywood, including his current television series Taboo which is currently being aired on FX in the US.

Taboo is an 8 part drama series set predominantly in the early 19th century London. Tom plays the role of James Keziah Delaney, a man with a mysterious past who returns to England following a 10-year stay in Africa.

In the television series, he battles the Prince Regent, the American government, and the East India Company for the ownership of a trading post on the American/Canadian border and comes face to face with all sorts of treachery and violence.

Tom Hardy recently talked about his role and said that he was very happy to be playing the role of Delaney. He described the character as ‘mercurial, shamanistic, intuitive, noble, traumatized, ethical, immoral, brazen, opportunistic, mercenary, calculating, primal, and brilliant.’