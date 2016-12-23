Advertisement
Tom Hanks Is The Coolest Celeb Ever

Ron Collins Posted On 12/23/2016
Tom Hanks personal letterSource: Reddit

Tom Hanks is one cool dude. With a hugely successful acting career the 60-year actor still finds time to answer fan mail. And by mail, we mean mail — actual physical letters.

A woman in Toronto made a bet with a friend who could get a celebrity headshot first.

Zena Gopal of Toronto decided she would try her luck with Hanks.

She included a headshot and a note expressing her love for the actor s 1996 musical dramedy That Thing You Do!.

Well America’s Dad replied and he went old school with a funny Polaroid selfie and a handwritten letter .

The ‘Forrest Gump’ star even wrote the note on HANX stationary. “Hey, Zena, Does this count as a headshot?” he wrote. The actor the. Took the opportunity to apologize for his facial hair. “Sorry for the beard, but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers. And, my headshot is not all that current, taken long ago and I’d come off vain sending along.”

He continued with some banter about Toronto. “Toronto, huh? Damn fine town. Growing fast, all those condo towers down on the lake. Nice views, I guess. I have not been there since one of the Film Festival dates sometime back.” He continued, “Christmas just days away. Are you ready?”

Since posting the photo and letter on Reddit, Gopal’s phone has been ringing off the hook.

“I’ve been seeing myself on the news across the world, it’s pretty surreal,” she told the Star.

This isn’t the first time Hanks has written a fan a personal note. Earlier this year he sent a typewriter and a letter to an artist in New York who had gifted him a sketchbook.

Meanwhile, Hanks recently revealed a holiday tradition.

Since his first win since his first win in 1994, the actor dresses his Oscars in St Nick outfits, according to Page Siz.

The Gusrdian adds that Hanksntskes great pride in his Academy Awards. They sit on his mantel next to football trophies and a ‘worlds greatest mom trophy’

How many more reasons do you need to love this guy?

