Tom D’Agostino Loves Being On TV So Much He Is Plotting RHONY Return Behind Luann De Lesseps’ Back!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/06/2017
Apparently, the man loves the attention he gets so much that he’ll do whatever it takes to stay in the limelight despite his divorce from Real Housewives of New York star wife, Luann de Lesseps. We have learned that Tom D’Agostino has been scheming a lot behind Luann’s back in order to stay part of the hit reality series.

Even though the couple ended up having a shocking divorce after just eight months of being married, D’Agostino wants to stay relevant on TV no matter what Lesseps says or does.

According to a source on the set, Tom liked being on the show even more than Lesseps.

He even allowed the Bravo cameras to be at the wedding, but they eventually said no.

However, he still provided the production team with footage from the event.

The insider also added that D’Agostino just loves being recognized and approached on the street, ‘especially in fancy bars by pretty ladies.’

He also enjoys having his pics taken and attending red carpet events.

It turns out that Luann was planning to leave RHONY prior to this season, but her husband convinced her not to.

Aside from the husband being part of a few affair scandals, we have found out that Luann’s family understandably hated him as well.

Her son Noel and daughter Victoria despised Tom, and they even got into arguments with him.

But all is well when it ends well, right?

The couple has the biggest storyline on the show now and keeping the man on, despite the divorce, could be reality TV gold!

As fans may already know, Bravo is in the process of selecting who to invite back next season.

Reportedly they have already filmed the reunion episode and are currently re-editing it in order to focus on D’Agostino and Lesseps’s broken marriage.

Do you think the producers should keep Tom on the show?

