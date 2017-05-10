Tom Cruise’s Scientology Girlfriend Exposes The Nightmare She Went Through Because Of Him!

New and shocking reports revealed that Scientology messiah Tom Cruise is prone to “temper tantrums” and has “violent tendencies!” His dictator-like attitude simply makes the lives of people around him a living hell.

The FBI launched a “human trafficking” investigation into Scientology and as part of the investigation they talked to many former and current cult members.

As it turns out, one of the people they allegedly talked to was Cruise’s rumored girlfriend, Nazanin Boniadi.

Even though it was never confirmed, all proof suggests that she did talk to the FBI.

The secret file reveals that “NAZ” was auditioned by the Church to become Cruise’s lover and since then, her nightmare began.

When she was still young she “had raised to … status in Scientology and was working with the Office of Special Affairs,” the report reads.

Soon after she traveled to the U.K. to see an unnamed Scientologist receive the Medal of Valour from the Church.

Reportedly, Cruise got the said medal in London back in 2004.

Upon returning to the States, Naz was informed by the Church that she was being considered for a special project.

Naz “was put through a month of security checks, auditing, and interviews.”

“The Church wanted to make sure there was nothing unfavorable in her background,” the confidential FBI report reads.

After about a month she was ready to meet the Scientologist – alone.

She was told to sign a confidentiality contract or she would never see someone very important to her again.

Afterward, her relationship with Cruise started – they moved in together, and her sole purpose was to “make him happy.”

The report alleges that even though at first Cruise was quite romantic, as the relationship progressed he started being violent.

The relationship ended after the Church discovered she was writing a story about her experience.

They put her on the “Rehabilitation Project Force” which meant that she had to do the dirty work, scrubbing both men and female bathrooms.

In addition, she was not allowed to speak with anybody!

Are you shocked by this new report?