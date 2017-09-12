Tom Cruise’s Former Girlfriend Congratulates His Nemesis Leah Remini For Anti-Scientology Show Emmy Win

Scientology ‘Messiah’ Tom Cruise’s former girlfriend Nazanin Boniadi took it upon herself to congratulate Leah Remini for her Emmy win, and we have learned that the actor is not at all happy about it! Following A&E’s congratulatory tweet for Scientology and the Aftermath docu-series’ win, Boniadi also replied saying: ‘Congratulations @LeahRemini @MikeRinder and all involved. There are no words, just [love].’

The 37-year-old beauty has been linked to the Church for an extended period of time, even before Leah’s documentary became such a controversial force among Hollywood circles.

Earlier in the year, there were released some legal documents that claimed ‘Naz’ (it is assumed to be Boniadi) was recruited into the cult and trained to become Tom Cruise’s wife.

The woman was supervised intensely for a few months and helped to reach a high enough position within the Church before she was finally considered for a ‘special project.’

Cruise has denied the accusations, but the documents claim that the woman was chosen to be his girlfriend and that her only duty was to make the actor happy.

After dating for a while, they soon moved in together.

The same report claims that despite the fact that Cruise acted romantically at the beginning of their relationship, as time went on, he started to ‘show violent tendencies’ in addition to throwing ‘temper tantrums’ pretty often.

Reportedly, after ‘Naz’ decided to split and also write a story about the turbulent romance, the Church of Scientology punished her.

Apparently, they made her scrub clean the bathrooms and even dig ditches at midnight!

In addition, she was given a curfew and was escorted by security everywhere she went.

Finally, Naz was not allowed to talk to anyone anymore.

Fortunately, she somehow managed to leave the cult eventually, just like Leah.