Tom Cruise Will Return As Maverick In ‘Top Gun 2’ In July 2019

It’s been 31 years now since Tom Cruise flew off into the “Danger Zone” in the movie Top Gun, and rumors about a sequel have been swirling ever since. Now, not only is a sequel officially confirmed, it has a director and a release date.

Paramount Pictures has scheduled Top Gun 2 for release on July 12, 2019, giving fans just over two years to finally see Cruise don his flight suit once again.

Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski will reteam with Cruise on the movie, who he previously directed in the 2013 sci-fi film Oblivion.

The original Top Gun was directed by action auteur Tony Scott, who came close to directing a sequel several years ago before his unfortunate death in 2012.

Jungle Book screenwriter Justin Marks and Hunger Games: Mockingjay screenwriter Peter Craig collaborated on the script for the Top Gun sequel, along with Ashley Edward Miller and Zack Stentz.

Cruise played a hotshot pilot nicknamed “Maverick” in the original 1986 movie, whose cavalier attitude gets him in trouble at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School.

Actress Kelly McGinnis had a memorable turn as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, the flight inspector whose affections Maverick wins over.

The new movie will flip the script, finding Maverick in the role of flight inspector as he trains a new generation of hotshot pilots.

Last month, Cruise revealed the film will not actually be called Top Gun 2 but will go by the title Top Gun: Maverick, though that has yet to be confirmed by the studio.

There’s no word yet on whether Val Kilmer will return to reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazinski, though he has expressed interest in years past.

Cruise has two more sequels on his plate before work on Top Gun 2 begins, as he’s currently filming the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and is slated to return for a sequel to 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow. He’s currently starring in The Mummy, the first in a planned universe of Universal Monster films, though its box office failure could put those plans on hold.