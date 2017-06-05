Tom Cruise Reveals The Title Of The ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

More than 30 years have passed since Top Gun was initially released, and Tom Cruise is once again climbing into the cockpit for a high-paced film. The 54-year-old actor, who is finally spilling some details regarding the hit’s sequel, recently opened up in an interview about the long-awaited movie.

I guess to avoid cheesiness of the typical sequel; Tom said it would not be named Top Gun 2.

Instead, he chose the title, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ because according to Cruise, there is no ‘need for a number.’

Tom, who will come back to portray the action drama’s fighter pilot, Pete Mitchell, said viewers should expect similarities to the 1980’s film.

In 1986, Top Gun was the highest earning movie of the year, and it’s possible the sequel will be back on top due to the clout Tom carries.

He said, ‘we’re going to have the same tone that we had from the first. Stylistically, it’s going to be the same.’

The original film starred Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, and Val Kilmer but as of now, there has been no news regarding who will be cast in the sequel.

Although he managed to be very specific on what details he would reveal to the public, Tom said he was ‘very excited’ to work on the film, adding that it was a ‘great challenge.’

And indeed it is a difficult battle. To make a successful sequel nowadays is challenging, to say the least.

As CI readers know, Tom confirmed the news of the impending sequel last month. In an interview with the Australian morning show Sunrise on the 23rd of May, he revealed, ‘I am going to start filming it probably in the next year. It is happening. It is definitely happening.’ Will the sequel be as good as the first? Only time will tell.