Tom Cruise Refuses To Get Treatment For His Broken Ankle Because Of Scientology Rules

Nick Markus Posted On 08/22/2017
tom cruiseSource: businessinsider.com

As fans certainly remember, the actor injured himself while doing a stunt on the set of the upcoming Mission Impossible 6 movie. Now, we have learned that Tom Cruise refuses to properly treat his hurt ankle and it’s all because of the Church of Scientology.

According to an insider, Cruise doesn’t want to take drugs or even just painkiller for his broken foot.

Instead, he believes Scientology will cure him.

In addition, the star even needed surgery after he broke his ankle while shooting a stunt for the film in London.

When the accident happened, he was jumping from one building to the other and unfortunately had a bad landing.

But according to the Church, when such accidents happen they are signs that the member of the cult is in contact with a ‘supressive person’ – a former member or someone against the religion.

With that being said, they are blaming the injury on the actor.

‘In Tom’s case, he has a number of supposed SPs in his life, such as his ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, who are both Catholic and left the Church,’ the source explained, adding that his daughter Suri may be an even greater problem considering he allegedly hasn’t seen her in three years.

Last year, the faithful Scientologist even refused to send Suri a present on her birthday!

Post Views: 3,371

Read Next

1 Comment

Patricia Krenik
08/23/2017 at 1:38 pm
Reply

I studied Scientology and L. Ron Hubbard said “medical first”. If Tom broke his ankle, he must see a doctor before any assist, that is by Ron Hubbard’s own statements.

If the Church actually did not insist he see a doctor to make sure all bones are in place before doing any assist they are misusing the technology and can cause harm.


