Tom Cruise Injured During Scary Film Stunt

The actor got hurt while shooting a stunt for his upcoming Mission Impossible 6. Tom Cruise reportedly injured his leg when jumping from one building to the other.

The dangerous stunt was performed today, and soon after, the star began limping, worrying his staff and crew.

As fans of the 55-year-old Cruise may know, the actor loves to do his own stunt work.

When the scary accident happened, Tom Cruise was wearing a high wire for safety.

Although he was supposed to jump from a rigging next to a building and onto another one, Cruise, unfortunately, fell a little short and slammed right into the building’s side.

Although Tom tried to walk the injury off, after making a few steps, the star ended up collapsing.

He then crouched down with his palm to his forehead, assessing the amount of pain he was in and decided to limp back to the edge of the building as if nothing happened.

When he arrived at the rigging area, some members of the crew checked his injury to make sure he was alright.

We are yet to find out how bad the actor hurt his leg.

There is no surprise Cruise was in such a dangerous situation, and it’s also not the first time something like this has happened considering many of the man’s films feature risky action scenes.

There has even been a full investigation into two pilots’ deaths who worked with Cruise on American Made.

The renowned pilots apparently fell to their deaths during filming.

Aside from Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise is also set to start working on a sequel to the hit movie Top Gun – 1986!

Let’s hope he’ll stay safe in the meantime.