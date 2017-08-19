Tom Cruise In Trouble With The Church Of Scientology For Injuring His Ankle During Stunt!

According to new reports, Tom Cruise is in trouble with the Scientology cult after injuring his ankle while filming a stunt. Apparently, the religion states that it is a sign he keeps ‘suppressive people’ around in his life.

One source revealed that the actor might be ordered to go to counseling as a result.

After the star broke his ankle, Cruise jetted back home, postponing the Mission Impossible 6 production until after his recovery.

But the actual issue may be with his faith.

The insider stated that because of the accident, Cruise might have to face Scientology leader David Miscavige’s fury.

‘According to the Church’s faith, it believes that illnesses and accidents like this come because there is a Potential Trouble Source in someone’s life. A PTS comes because a member is connected to a ‘Suppressive Person,’ which is usually someone who has left the Church or is a non-believer,’ says the source.

Indeed, Tom has a few such former members in his life, two of them being his ex-wives Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman.

However, the biggest issue is his daughter, Suri.

The girl has been living with her mom and rumors say the father hasn’t seen her in three years.

Former Scientology member Tory Christman revealed that Cruise might get in some big trouble with the Church.

For such an accident to happen, the leader will undoubtedly assume the actor has been in contact with some really ‘evil‘ people.

However, despite the accident, Christman says that his high status will help him avoid massive repercussions.

