Tom Cruise Feels Betrayed After Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Make It Official

After spending almost five years dodging the media, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx made it official, and the world wants to know, what does Tom Cruise think of the new romance?

The relationship between Foxx and Holmes had people talking for so many reasons.

The first being that many were shocked that Holmes decided to date one of her ex-husband’s close friends.

And the second being the rumors that the Oscar winner and R&B singer is a womanizer who had romantic ties to an extensive list of Hollywood beauties.

Cameras caught Foxx openly flirting with Charlize Theron at the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas in late August.

However, this week, in Malibu, Foxx and Holmes called the paparazzi to photograph them as they walked hand in hand.

The pair was seen laughing and getting very cozy with each other as the photographers snapped the headline making pictures.

A source close to Cruise said he feels betrayed by Foxx.

The chatty insider explained: “Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning, and it has always bothered him that they were hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began.Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them.”

The family friend explained the mother of one signed a clause to date five years after the split and not to have her new man near Suri.

The person revealed: “Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce. She is allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she is not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter Suri.”

It is claimed that Foxx and Holmes are getting ready for marriage.

The tipster shared: “Katie is past the point of caring about what Tom thinks about her private life. She and Jamie are really in love.”

Fans are hoping that the two actors will stay together.