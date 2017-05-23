Tom Cruise Confirms A Top Gun Sequel!

To all the Top Gun fans out there, a sequel to the classic movie is currently in the works. Tom Cruise himself confirmed the news while promoting The Mummy in an interview with an Australian news publication.

He said, “it’s true, yeah it’s true,” while smiling like it was the greatest news ever.

The actor said filming would start probably the next year and he knows with 100% certainty that it would happen.

The news hosts were super happy about the news, and Cruise was grateful of the reaction of his fans to the announcement of the sequel.

Cruise even said that it was the first time he revealed the news.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Last year, during a chat on The Graham Norton Show, the A-list actor admitted he was in the middle of trying to plan a sequel with director Jerry Bruckheimer, a famous director who is responsible for several successful action movies in the past.

In the previous interview, he said, “we’re discussing it,” and “trying to figure it out.”

The star opened up about being his own stuntman and admitted some of the memorable tricks he performed when he was a young man are a lot harder now that he’s in his 50’s.

When talking about flying planes, he said it’s crazy how flying can make you incredibly sick, “like fill a bag sick.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the star said the first time he ever performed a stunt was when he flew a plane at 9.5 g’s which is super hard on a person’s body.

In case you didn’t know, the metric “G’s,” is a term used by pilots for the force that acts on a body as a result of acceleration in relation to the weight of a human body. For example, a 100-pound person undergoing a G-force of 10G experiences 500 pounds of force.