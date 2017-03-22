Tom Cruise And Vanessa Kirby Might Be Dating – ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Stars Said To Be In Love

Tom Cruise has finally moved on from Katie Holmes with Vanessa Kirby, according to reports.

Since Mr. Cruise and Miss Holmes split in 2012 after allegedly feuding on whether or not they wanted to raise their daughter, Suri, as a Scientologist.

There have been rumors claiming that a long list of A-list female celebrities and a few young assistants attempted to be Mrs. Cruise in vain.

This week, a source spoke to In Touch Weekly and explained that next in line to be the new Holmes, Mimi Rogers, and Nicole Kidman replacement is Kirby

The tipster, who is supposedly close to the 54-year-old actor, a father of three, said he is smitten with Kirby, 28.

The three-time Oscar-nominated actor was blown away by Kirby’s performance in “Princess Margaret in The Crown,” a Netflix show and asked her to audition for “Mission: Impossible 6.”

The source told the publication that he finds the English star very gifted and intelligent.

The person added: “Tom flipped for her work. He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise’s sixth installment.”

The “Jupiter Ascending” actress not only landed a role in the hit series of action spy thriller films but she was also able to win Cruise’s heart.

The person, who seems to really know what is going on Cruise’s personal life, went on to reveal: “Once he got her on set, they had instant chemistry. That led to her getting the role right away. He’s blown away by her endless charm and energy.”

It is believed that the famous Hollywood star is lonely since the passing of his beloved mother, Mary Lee Pfeiffer, earlier this year and is eager to find meaningful companionship.

According to the same spy: “He wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise.”

“M: I 6 – Mission Impossible” will arrive in theaters worldwide in 2018.

There are no comments from the stars’ representatives on this love affair which implies that it could be a cooked-up story to promote the movie.