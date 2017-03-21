Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 49 and 51 Jerseys Have Been Found in Mexico

Tom Brady’s jerseys are back!! As we reported back in February, Brady’s jersey mysteriously went missing after the Patriots historic comeback at the last Super Bowl. The fact the jersey went missing was really upsetting for Tom and the team.

The NFL superstar proceeded to file a police report on the missing jersey after the game, but there had seemingly been no leads all this time.

We now know why– it’s been in Mexico all this time. The NFL announced the news on Monday morning. To a big surprise, Brady got an additional bonus – his Super Bowl 49 jersey was also recovered from the same culprit’s house.

The NFL announced that Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl 49 & 51 jerseys were recovered thanks to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. We have since discovered that jerseys were actually recovered by the Mexican authorities, and the FBI only became involved because jerseys were found on foreign soil.

Source: Mexico Attorney General’s office

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office released the official photos of the missing jersey.

The jerseys were allegedly stolen by Mauricio Ortega – who was apparently posing as a member of the international media. We’ve also learned that Von Miller’s SB 50 helmet was also recovered from Ortega’s Mexico home.

The Denver Broncos believe that Ortega may also have stolen Miller’s cleats and jersey after SB 50. Mauricio Ortega was a former executive at a Mexican news company called La Prensa.

Brady is super excited to get his Super Bowl jerseys back, he even gave a shout to the officers and law enforcement agencies that helped him.

He thanked all of them for their hard work and said he appreciates everything they’ve done a lot. He added that he would like to make something positive to come from this experience.

Advertisement

Something positive could possibly mean that Tom Brady is planning on donating the jerseys, but most likely he meant this would be a good lesson to learn from.