Tom Brady’s Mom Reaches Houston For Super Bowl Li

Since last week, there were concerns among the New England Patriots’ fans whether Tom Brady’s mother would be able to attend the Super Bowl Li. On Saturday, Brady surprised his fans by posting a picture of himself with both of his parents at the NRG Stadium in Houston. In the heart-touching picture, the quarterback’s mom can be seen sandwiched between her son and husband who are giving her kisses on the cheeks.

Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn Patricia has been seriously ill for the last year and a half. This has been a major emotional challenge for the quarterback and his family. During a recent media interview, Brady talked about his mom’s illness and the importance of his parent’s presence at the Super Bowl.

Brady said “It’s been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons, It’ll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That’s my mom and dad. They’ve been so supportive my entire life, it’s nice to be able to show them… to try to make them proud… My mom hasn’t been to a game this season. My dad has been to one. It’s very atypical.”

Source: Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Brady with MomSource: Tom Brady Instagram

Brady and other Patriot players enjoyed the evening at the NRG Stadium with their families. Other then Brady’s parents, his wife Gisele Bundchen, his three children, and his sisters Nancy, Maureen, and Julie were also there.

Brady will be going for his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday 6th Feb, when Patriots face the Falcons in Houston. It will surely be a big motivation for the superstar to have his entire family cheer for him at the crucial game. If the Patriots win the game, Brady will make a new record for the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback in NFL history.