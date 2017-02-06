Tom Brady Cements His Status as the Greatest Quarterback in NFL History

Before the Super Bowl LI, some people might have argued whether Tom Brady could really be called the greatest quarterback in the history of NFL. But after winning his fifth Super Bowl title, Brady has ended all the arguments against him and has cemented his status as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Advertisement

Brady started his NFL career in 2000 when he was the 199th pick in the draft. Through his talent, hard work, and dedication he became one of the greatest players in the game. He has appeared in seven Super Bowl championships and has lifted the Super Bowl trophy five times in his NFL career. He has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times.

Brady was phenomenal during the Super Bowl LI and played a major role in the New England Patriots win over Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Many commentators described his performance as one of the most memorable performances of all time. He completed 43 out of 62 passes for the 466 yards and made two touchdowns.

After winning the championship, he spoke to the fans and said: “You’ve been with us all year, We’re bringing this sucker home,” lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the fifth time. Brady also expressed his happiness that his family, especially his mom and dad were able to be there to witness the glorious moment. Brady’s mom, Galynn Patricia has been suffering from an illness for the last 18 months, and it was the first time this season she came to watch the game.

Advertisement

Tom Brady is 39 years old, but it seems that age has not taken its toll on the Patriots star. He has previously expressed his desire to continue playing until the age of 45. After cementing his place as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, he is a strong competitor for the greatest NFL player of all time.