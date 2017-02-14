Tom Brady Admits Super Bowl LI Wasn’t His Best Game

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL history, but the 39-years old superstar was not satisfied with his performance against the Atlanta Falcons, despite being praised by many after New England Patriots’ incredible comeback in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Some have suggested Brady’s performance in the win was the best of his career, but the football player doesn’t share the same opinion. Staying with his family in Montana, in ski pants and sneakers, the Patriots’ QB gave The MMQB’s Peter King a surprising answer.

Brady said that Super Bowl LI didn’t mark the finest hours of his career and that he could have done way better.

Gisele Bündchen’s husband admitted that it was one of the greatest games he had ever played in, but reminded about an interception that returned for a touchdown, and other missed opportunities in the first 38 minutes of the Super Bowl. He considers that his performance wasn’t that great, at least not in the first two-and-a-half quarters of the game.

Brady absorbed five sacks and a handful of big hits against the Falcons but was able to lead his team to a 3-28 comeback.

Finally, the QB added that he feels no pain and is able to continue at 100 percent. So, you’ll see plenty of Tom Brady next season, because five champion rings are not enough for a legend like him.

How did Brady surpass the slow start and turned his initial failure in a sublime 20 minutes of quarterbacking? He knew his team was counting on him and used all his experience to achieve another great win.

Advertisement

Maybe it was far from being the best game of Brady’s career, but he got the job done and added another page to the history books.