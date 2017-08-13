Tokyo Toni Blasts Cancer Survivor For Speaking Negatively About Blac Chyna

Tokyo Toni has always been very outspoken on social media. Although she has publicly called out her daughter multiple times, she won’t condone anyone else attacking her on her page.

A female cancer survivor commented that Blac Chyna makes the brand Chanel look cheap when she wears it and it set Mama Chyna off.

She fired back by saying: “Your baldheaded a** about to catch a fade on that no strand head of yours b****! Talk about my kid and you drippin hair off yo head h**. This BALD HEADED near death a** bitch has the nerve to talk sh** about my daughter. You no edges a** b****!”

Yikes! Chyna's mother drags cancer patient to the gods🙊The woman told @blacchyna she mad Chanel look cheap. A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

The expletive laden rant goes on to say that the woman is about to die and that the cancer should eat her up.

Toni knew what sort of attention this would garner before posting it so it seems that she tried to justify it by saying: “MY MOTHER DIED OF CANCER! You low life’s b****! Some b***** deserve it and you’re one of those people h**.”

Many users took notice of this diss before it was deleted. Some people think that the comments were completely unnecessary and disrespectful while other argue that the woman shouldn’t have gone to Tokyo Toni’s page to attack Blac Chyna.

Tokyo Toni’s last time in the spotlight was also very controversial. She went on a transphobic tirade against Caitlyn Jenner in defense of Rob Kardashian when Jenner called her ex-stepson stupid for his actions in the dramatic break up with Blac Chyna.

After the backlash she received from her actions she apologized and said that she had nothing against the gay community but instead had beef with Caitlyn over what she said.

Advertisement

Do you think that Tokyo Toni is wrong for what she said to the woman who commented on her page?