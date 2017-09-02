Todrick Hall Slammed For Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Former American Idol finalist Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift are friends. Therefore, when she asked him to be in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video, he quickly said yes. Now, he’s receiving backlash from multiple groups due to his participation. The criticism and attacks have been so intense, they’ve warranted a response from the rapper, dancer, and singer. Hall granted an interview with Yahoo where he addressed the various concerns people had about his appearing in Taylor Swift’s top-trending video.

Please read and share this important interview I did with @yahoo https://t.co/Ws8KbOTty0 — Todrick Hall (@todrick) September 1, 2017

In the official “Look What You Made Me Do” video, that you may watch above, Todrick can be seen in a lineup of dancers as Taylor Swift walks into the room with her hair crimped and in a black bodysuit. When a 13-second video teaser first appeared online, many people saw this brief aspect and thought the video was a rip-off of Beyonce’s “Formation” and even “Lemonade” videos.

Those who have watched the full video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will see that the scene in which Todrick appears is not a full representation of the video. Todrick addressed his love for Taylor Swift and Beyonce in his statement and stated he would never participate in a video that was out to rip off another artist.

#fbf love her A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Todrick Hall isn’t apologizing for being in Taylor Swift’s top video that’s currently smashing all records and he says he would do it again if given the choice. Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall have a long-standing, close friendship that extends beyond race, gender, and sexual orientation.

