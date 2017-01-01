Todd Fisher Says it was Their “Destiny” to Go Together

Losing such amazing legends and artists in 2016 has been difficult for everybody, be it family or fans. Obviously the entertainment business has been mourning their passing but it’s undoubtedly the loved ones left behind that are the most affected. It’s never easy to lose family and yet it’s even harder and more tragic to lose both your mother and your sister in the span of a few days.

Todd Fisher, late Carrie Fisher’s brother and the son of late Debbie Reynolds has come out on an episode of 20/20 on ABC News on Friday. In the interview he claimed that it must’ve been his mother’s “destiny” to keep walking the same road alongside her daughter after the Star Wars actress passed away following a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles.

According to Todd Fisher, “From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny… She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone.”

Such a heartbreaking point of view! We knew that Reynolds’ health was pretty bad and the shock of Carrie’s passing was too much for her feeble condition. Todd, however, prefers to look at the tragic events differently.

“It wasn’t that [Reynolds] was sitting around inconsolable, not at all… She simply said that she didn’t get to see Carrie come back from London, she expressed how much she loved my sister… She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie… In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

The ones left behind are obviously in a lot of pain. However, they all take solace in the thought that they at least have each other in the land of the unknown.

“We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind… We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding.”