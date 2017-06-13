FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
billie lourd gal gadot angelina jolie leah remini dakota johnson tom cruise Patty Jenkins brad pitt dwayne johnson johnny depp Ilana Glazer David Cronenberg orlando bloom keira knightley emma watson javier bardem Joss Whedon robin wright ruben fleischer zac efron David Hasselhoff
Home » Movies

Todd Fisher Praises Taylor Lautner For Supporting Billie Lourd After The Unexpected Deaths Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/13/2017
0
170 Views
0


Todd Fisher Praises Taylor Lautner For Supporting Billie Lourd After The Unexpected Deaths Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie FisherSource: eonline.com

After Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s passing, Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd only have each other now. This is the reason for which Todd may seem a bit overprotective over his 24-year-old niece who is dating Taylor Lautner.

 

#stagecouch 2017 was LITTT!!!!!! 🔥🛋🔥

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Carrie’s brother has recently talked about his feelings regarding Billie’s beau, Taylor Lautner:

‘As any uncle, you’re suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece. She is very cute and all that. She’s had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I’m certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don’t give a s–t what his background is.’

 

But, on the other hand, he can’t help but praise Taylor for all the support he offered her during the darkest moments:

‘The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say if you think about it!’

After Debbie’s death, Todd and Billie have been going through her storage unit which was full of collectibles and all kinds of memories.

He said that they have tried to figure out what to do with all these different things she collected over time.

He admitted that one of the most important things for him was a cigar box which she filled with artifacts dating from her time spent entertaining the troops back in Korea.

Todd also said that she used to write letters to him and Carrie that were had to be taken out of the safety deposit box after her death. The letters were both profound and beautiful.

After her death, Todd passed the letter to Billie, saying that she and he are somehow the ‘last Mohicans.’

Advertisement

Todd plans on continuing Carrie’s impact in the Star Wars movies, and he hopes that Billie will someday be a part of them. He also believes that this would have been Carrie’s wish as well, to see Billie featured in future films.

Post Views: 170

Read more about billie lourd carrie fisher debbie reynolds todd fisher taylor lautner

Advertisement

You may also like
Billie Lourd Teases ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Role With Icy Blue Hair Pic!
05/27/2017
Carrie Fisher’s Brother Opens Up About The Late Actress’ Struggle With Mental Health
05/05/2017
Carrie Fisher Will Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Using Existing Footage
04/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *