Todd Fisher Praises Taylor Lautner For Supporting Billie Lourd After The Unexpected Deaths Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher

After Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s passing, Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd only have each other now. This is the reason for which Todd may seem a bit overprotective over his 24-year-old niece who is dating Taylor Lautner.

Carrie’s brother has recently talked about his feelings regarding Billie’s beau, Taylor Lautner:

‘As any uncle, you’re suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece. She is very cute and all that. She’s had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I’m certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don’t give a s–t what his background is.’

But, on the other hand, he can’t help but praise Taylor for all the support he offered her during the darkest moments:

‘The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say if you think about it!’

After Debbie’s death, Todd and Billie have been going through her storage unit which was full of collectibles and all kinds of memories.

He said that they have tried to figure out what to do with all these different things she collected over time.

He admitted that one of the most important things for him was a cigar box which she filled with artifacts dating from her time spent entertaining the troops back in Korea.

Todd also said that she used to write letters to him and Carrie that were had to be taken out of the safety deposit box after her death. The letters were both profound and beautiful.

After her death, Todd passed the letter to Billie, saying that she and he are somehow the ‘last Mohicans.’

Todd plans on continuing Carrie’s impact in the Star Wars movies, and he hopes that Billie will someday be a part of them. He also believes that this would have been Carrie’s wish as well, to see Billie featured in future films.