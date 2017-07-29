Todd Chrisley Shares Post Dedicated To Savannah Chrisley And Luke Kennard

It’s no secret that Todd Chrisley thinks the world of his daughter Savannah. It turns out that he really likes her new boyfriend too. On Friday, Todd took to Instagram and dedicated a whole post to Savannah and Luke to let them know how proud he is of the young couple.

“To say that we are proud of these two would be an understatement,” Todd wrote. “God gives us what we need and the blessings and favor he has shown these two are beyond measure, we love you [email protected] @lukekennard5 .”

Savannah and Luke have been dating for several months now. The adorable couple confirmed their courtship last month at the NBA Draft.

Luke Kennard was picked 12th in the draft by the Detroit Pistons. Savannah Chrisley was there at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to support the Duke University star.

Even though their relationship is new as far as fans go, it sounds like Savannah and Luke may have been dating for quite some time. At least that’s the hint she gave everyone in a recent interview with People while talking about her new Faith Over Fear clothing line.

“We make time for each other and we both understand each other’s careers,” Savannah said about her relationship with Luke. “We can go months without seeing each other and it would be okay. It’s just the understanding that we both have that our careers come first — I mean it’s pretty great.”

“My dad has always told me you need to be with someone who you are extremely on the same level with. And that is the truth,” Chrisley continued. “We both have our own things going on. He has his career. I have mine. But he’s just one of the most honest, caring, human beings there is.”

From what we’ve learned about Savannah and Luke’s relationship, it sounds like they might be the perfect match.

That should certainly make Todd Chrisley happy, considering he recently outed Savannah for previously being a “shady Sheila” with her previous relationships.

As far as having Todd’s approval, it’s clear that Luke Kennard is the type of guy who would totally ask Savannah’s dad for her hand in marriage. It looks like Todd would probably give it.

With the ongoing love fest over Savannah and her new boyfriend, are wedding bells in the near future? It sure would make for great reality TV and since Chrisley Knows Best has been renewed for Season 6, an engagement is exactly what they need to spice things up.